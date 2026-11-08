Bartolo scores in FA Cup

Gibraltar player Jaiden Bartolo added his name to the FA Cup scorers’ list with an injury-time volley to make it 6-0 for Salisbury against Sholing.

It was the first time Salisbury had played in the first round of the FA Cup, with the 6-0 victory securing another historic day for the club as they now head into the second round.

Goals from Odokonyero (2), Hedges, Sivi, Russe and Bartolo secured an emphatic victory.

Jaiden, who has represented Gibraltar, will not be among those called up for the upcoming international fixtures against Andorra and Malta. The young player will therefore miss what would have been a rare opportunity to come up against his brother, who is eligible to represent Malta.