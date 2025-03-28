Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Mar, 2025

Basewell Table Tennis league into its sixth round

By Stephen Ignacio
28th March 2025

After six matches played in the Basewell Gibraltar Table Tennis Association league One, Gibraltar Sharks lead the way with just a solitary point ahead of Thai Spinners. The first division which sees seven teams competing has the top four, with Double Trouble and Spin Assasins hot on the heels of the top two. Bionic Slapperz, having played just four matches still very much in contention to provide a challenge.
Roys Fish and Chips still to gain a point languishing at the foot of the table.

