Basewell Table Tennis Leagues started this week

The Basewell Table Tennis Singles League started on Tuesday at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. Both B Division And Junior Division matches were played.

The GTTA also confirmed that Senior Division A will start in January.

Basewell Singles League

B Division

A Nagrani 3 - J Bear 2

D Mahbubani 3 - J Greco 0

S Green 3 - A Latin 0

A Dhanwani 3 - N Olivero 0

D Mahbubani 3 - J Diaz 1

J Greco 3 - A Latin 0

A Nagrani 3 - N Olivero 0

C Mcgrail & D Martinez still to play 1st round matches .

Junior Division

J Olivero 3 - J Beddar 0

R Chugani 3 - Ella M Vassallo 0

D Todoran 3 - J Olivero 0

R Chugani 3 - Ewen M Vassallo 0

Ella M Vassallo 3 - J Beddar 0

Lucy Floyd and Marcus Martinez still to play 1st round matches .