Basketball Cup update

U15 Boys

Bavaria Bluestars 28 - 68 Europa Valmar

Results per quarter

Q1 - 1 - 26

Q2 - 5 - 14

Q3 - 6 - 16

Q4 - 16 - 10

A very one sided game saw Europa Valmar youngsters take the win over Bavaria Bluestars. Valmar set the pace from the very beginning not allowing Bavaria any chance to get into the game. Credit to Bluestars who despite their struggles kept playing their game and winning the 4th Q

Final Score 28 - 68

Senior Men

Grp A

Hercules 56 - 79 Europa Valmar

Q1 - 12 - 23

Q2 - 16 - 16

Q3 - 12 - 27

Q4 - 16 - 13

The first Senior game of the newly transformed Richie Buchanan Tournament went to Europa Valmar with a comfortable 23 points win, as they matched up to newcomers Hercules fc.

Valmar started strong setting the pace taking a 10 point lead at the end of Q1.

Hercules got past some initial nerves at the start Q2 but Valmar stayed strong dominating the boards holding their opponents at bay at half-time Valmar defended their 10 point lead 28 - 39.

Valmar turned up the heat in the 3rd Q with 5, 3 pointers took a commanding lead in the game taking the score board to 40 - 66.

Valmar took their foot off the gas in the 4th Q as they cruised to victory.

Final score

Hercules fc 56 - 79 Europa Valmar

Grp B

Gibyellow Animals 78 - 69 Lincoln Bayside

Q1 - 20 - 19

Q2 - 29 -16

Q3 - 14 - 17

Q4 - 14 - 17

A reinforced Gibyellow team took the win over Lincoln Bayside who found it hard to get into a rhythm.

It was an even encounter, almost throughout the entire game, except the 2nd quarter when Gibyellow raised their game beyond the 3 point line literally scoring at will. Bayside’s relaxed defence and lack of intensity saw them fall behind in the score board by 14 points, 49 - 35 at the half.

Gibyellow looked the better placed team on the court showing more determination at least upto to the half.

The 3rd & 4th Q saw a different Lincoln Bayside team step up their intensity in both defence and offence which saw them win both quarters in the second half 14 - 17, 14 -17. Although Gibyellow’s lead was cut down to 5 points at times during the 2nd half Bayside didn’t seem to have enough in their tank to take the lead and Gibyellow held on to take the win with a final score of 78 - 69.