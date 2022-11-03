Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Basketball Cup update

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd November 2022

U15 Boys

Bavaria Bluestars 28 - 68 Europa Valmar

Results per quarter
Q1 - 1 - 26
Q2 - 5 - 14
Q3 - 6 - 16
Q4 - 16 - 10

A very one sided game saw Europa Valmar youngsters take the win over Bavaria Bluestars. Valmar set the pace from the very beginning not allowing Bavaria any chance to get into the game. Credit to Bluestars who despite their struggles kept playing their game and winning the 4th Q
Final Score 28 - 68

Senior Men

Grp A
Hercules 56 - 79 Europa Valmar
Q1 - 12 - 23
Q2 - 16 - 16
Q3 - 12 - 27
Q4 - 16 - 13

The first Senior game of the newly transformed Richie Buchanan Tournament went to Europa Valmar with a comfortable 23 points win, as they matched up to newcomers Hercules fc.
Valmar started strong setting the pace taking a 10 point lead at the end of Q1.
Hercules got past some initial nerves at the start Q2 but Valmar stayed strong dominating the boards holding their opponents at bay at half-time Valmar defended their 10 point lead 28 - 39.
Valmar turned up the heat in the 3rd Q with 5, 3 pointers took a commanding lead in the game taking the score board to 40 - 66.
Valmar took their foot off the gas in the 4th Q as they cruised to victory.

Final score
Hercules fc 56 - 79 Europa Valmar

Grp B
Gibyellow Animals 78 - 69 Lincoln Bayside
Q1 - 20 - 19
Q2 - 29 -16
Q3 - 14 - 17
Q4 - 14 - 17

A reinforced Gibyellow team took the win over Lincoln Bayside who found it hard to get into a rhythm.
It was an even encounter, almost throughout the entire game, except the 2nd quarter when Gibyellow raised their game beyond the 3 point line literally scoring at will. Bayside’s relaxed defence and lack of intensity saw them fall behind in the score board by 14 points, 49 - 35 at the half.
Gibyellow looked the better placed team on the court showing more determination at least upto to the half.
The 3rd & 4th Q saw a different Lincoln Bayside team step up their intensity in both defence and offence which saw them win both quarters in the second half 14 - 17, 14 -17. Although Gibyellow’s lead was cut down to 5 points at times during the 2nd half Bayside didn’t seem to have enough in their tank to take the lead and Gibyellow held on to take the win with a final score of 78 - 69.

Most Read

Local News

£155m contract for MoD facilities management comes into service

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

Christmas fair attractions 2022

Wed 2nd Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#ChrisSays: Confessions of a dad-to-be

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

GFSC clears Valereum’s acquisition of Gibraltar Stock Exchange

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Nutritional awareness starts to get a hold in football as progress is seen

3rd November 2022

Sports
Selectors name their squad

3rd November 2022

Sports
Just a week away from Europe Netball U17 Open Challenge tournament

2nd November 2022

Sports
Eurafrica Trail run made return to the Rock

2nd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022