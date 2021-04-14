Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Sports

Basketball excited by return of spectators especially for youth

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2021

Following this Wednesday’s announcement that spectators will be allowed to return to watch domestic sports events Adam Cassaglia, Technical Director of GABBA’s men’s divisions and juniors has welcomed the decision.
Reacting to the news Mr Cassaglia told this newspaper, “I am really excited that parents now have the opportunity to specate our Minibasketball competitions as well as all our Youth leagues.”
“This has been made possible thanks to the careful preparation by public health Gibraltar. We are finally excited to see the safe return of sport.”
Basketball, which has adapted some of its programme during the Covid-19 emergency crisis in order to provide social distancing sporting challenges to its members has started to see a return of competition in the past weeks. At the same time seeing its social distancing skills challenge successfully attracting the interest of its members at all level. The latest groups now participating in these new version of the game being the juniors and minis. Saturday mornings has seen parents up to now unable to watch their children participate in this version of the sport. The lifting of restrictions should see parents now able to watch the junior and youth leagues bringing a greater semblance of normality to the game.

Archive image.

