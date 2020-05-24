Basketball gets green light after presentation of social distancing programme
GABBA presented their Social Distancing Programme to Public Health on Friday. GABBA President John Goncalves, alongside the associations Technical Directors, youth head coach and a handful of national squad players from both the men’s and women’s squad on Friday presented their social distancing basketball challenge programme. The presentation, attended by Public Health Director Sohail Bhatti...
