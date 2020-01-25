Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Basketball - Gibyellow knockout Bavaria Blue Stars in RBT

By Stephen Ignacio
25th January 2020

Bavaria Blue Stars considered one of the top teams in Gibraltar basketball in recent years stumbled out of the Richie Buchanan Tournament at the first hurdle in the knockout stage. Friday’s quarter finals match saw Gibyellow progress through to the semi-finals this coming Wednesday after beating the Blue Stars 55-76. Gibyellow started well winning the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

GHA Medical Director files for judicial review of bullying case decision

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar has a new Chief Fire Officer

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Features

Five symptoms of kidney cancer everyone should be aware of

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Crucial victory for Europa against St Joseph’s

25th January 2020

Sports
Waterpolo- Gibraltar’s Tarik grabs win against Motril

25th January 2020

Sports
Lynx grab win through penalty after dropping two goal lead

25th January 2020

Sports
Badminton - Linares and De Haro firm favorites

25th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020