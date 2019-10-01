Basketball - Goncalves appointed to FIBA Working Group
GABBA President and FIBA Europe Vice President John Goncalves has been appointed by FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis to be a member of the Working Group on National Federations Development. This was confirmed through a letter presented to Mr Goncalves this past week in which Mr Zagklis wrote that the FIBA Congress 2019 had “approved...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here