Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Basketball - Heading to knockout stage

By Stephen Ignacio
16th January 2020

The Richie Buchanan Tournament Round Robin stage came to its conclusion on Wednesday with the final matches played. Valmar Soho was to top the table with Bavaria Blue Stars coming in second, Gibyellow third and Lincoln Bayside in fourth place. With two wins to their name women’s side Flamingos finished ninth. The final Standings after...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Father and son agree to extradition in people-trafficking investigation

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netball - Bavaria and GJBS/Elite with wins this week

16th January 2020

Sports
Table Tennis bouncing back

16th January 2020

Sports
Women's football - Three points for Lions against Europa

16th January 2020

Sports
Montovio goal secures three points

16th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020