Basketball Juniors run riot in last quarter

Anybody leaving this match at the end of the third quarter would have found it hard to believe the final score. GABBA had started well, controlling the first quarter up to the last minute, when Algeciras reduced the gap from 15-5 to 15-10. The visitors fought hard in the second quarter, leading briefly on 2 occasions, but GABBA held a 1-point advantage at half-time. This was still the difference after a level third quarter, but then our boys stepped up to the plate, starting with 7 straight points in the first 2 minutes of the fourth quarter, going 73-63 up (6th minute) and rounding off their unexpected and welcome display with a 10-0 burst to register an amazing win.

FULL RESULTS

UNDER 18 Men: GABBA 75 (Marco O’Connor 20, Javi Felice 17, Javi Andrews 16, Kingsley Sylvester 15) - CB Algeciras 55 [15-10; 15-19; 18-18; 27-8];

UNDER 16 GIRLS: Cádiz 22 - GABBA 73 (Daniela Martinez 19, Briella Bagu 13, Erin Doherty 12, Beau Reyes 11) [5-14; 9-20; 6-22; 2-17];

UNDER 14 BOYS: Algaida 72 - GABBA 37 (Max De Haro 11) [23-7; 21-6; 11-15; 17-9].