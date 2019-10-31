Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Basketball - Lincoln and Bavaria take points

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2019

Lincoln Bayside 93-32 Sun Gaming Group Lincoln Bayside were to notch a convincing 93-32 win against Sun Gaming Group this week adding nine points to their tally. The match saw Lincoln go ahead from the start with a 24-3 lead. They were to replicate their momentum in the second quarter as they added another 21...

