Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Basketball making its return

By Stephen Ignacio
26th February 2021

This weekend GABBA will be resuming its mini basketball programme from 9am. The morning will be organised into 12 sessions that will consist of groups of 10 where they will be playing a series of games and working on their skills giving players an opportunity to gradually get back into. During the morning players will also be presented with a gift from the association welcoming them back. This says officials will hopefully, within the next couple of weeks, lead to league fixtures resuming.
All Junior and Senior teams have also been training hard this week preparing, the association has allocated all teams with training sessions for their upcoming league fixtures

