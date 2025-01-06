Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Jan, 2025

Sports

Basketball refereeing

By Stephen Ignacio
6th January 2025

Gibraltar Basketball continues to develop within the refereeing department, by organising friendly games in the junior categories, to allow their trainee referees to officiate and gain experience. Development of the trainees is led by GABBA Referees National Instructor Shane Bassett aided by Francis Santos. All friendly games being organised by Stuart Felice and overseen by schools/youth development officer Jason McMahon. Photographed are GABBA Referee’s Instructor Shane Bassett and two of our most promising Referee Trainees Sheniah Efigenio and Katelyn Escalona. - Source GABBA

