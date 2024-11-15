Basketball Round Up

The Gibraltar Basketball League is well under way with three of the first round five rounds played. Holders Europa Valmar and Bavaria Blue Stars are joint leaders with a 2-0 record. RCA Bricklayers and Hercules FC are second with 1-2, and Bayside bring up the rear on 0-2.

Full results:

Bavaria Blue Stars 70 (Gabi Gomez 31, A. Guerrero 20) - Hercules FC 60 (Carlos Rodriguez 38);

Europa Valmar 62 (Andrew Yeats 17, Dylan Gomez 12, Pablo Postigo 11) - RCA Bricklayers 49 (Aaron Santos 24, Callum Culross 17);

Bavaria Blue Stars 90 (Guerrero 24, Thomas Yome 21, Gomez 14, Alvaro Ruiz 10) - RCA Bricklayers 69 (Ian Yeats 17, Roydon Reyes 13, David Demoko 12);

Hercules FC 60 (Juanma Rodriguez 23, Carlos Rodriguez 21) - Bayside 54 (Michael Rodriguez 21, Jamie Mesilio 15).

The Second Division is shaping up well, with 3 teams at the top of the 8-team table with a 4-1 record. They are Hercules Reserves, who had beaten Europa Reserves earlier in the competition, but then lost to GibYellow Beasts who, in turn, were then beaten by Europa Reserves.

Full results:

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 65 (Rafa Aradas 33) - GibYellow Titans 51 (Arvin Francisco 15, Romy Dauran 13);

Europa Valmar Reserves 66 (Postigo 15, Ethan Bocarisa 14, Rhys Borge 10) - Bayside Reserves 44 (Jake Wink 14);

GibYellow Beasts 63 (Demoko 15, Romain Molina 15, Edvinas Rupsys 11) - Hercules Reserves 53 (Jairo Ledesma 16, Jesus Camacho 13, Rafa Herrera 11);

Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 99 (Sam Serra 24, Camron Henwood 18, Adam Sobhi 16, Mo Abboud 11, Callum Baig 10, Jules Stych 10) - Europa Valmar Fusion 43 (Jamie Attias 12);

Hercules Reserves 82 (Ledesma 19, Jesus Camacho 12, Juandi Camacho 11, Chema Camacho 11) - GibYellow Titans 51 (Vincent Baron 16, Francisco 10);

Europa Valmar Reserves 67 (Carter Newsome 18, Postigo 16) - GibYellow Beasts 58 (Molina 26, Gareth Balban 14, Rupsys 10);

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 81 (Aradas 19, Tim Azopardi 15, Matvey Celecia 14, Theo Dalmedo 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 59 (Abboud 14, Carlos Hidalgo 10);

Bayside Reserves 57 (Stefan Tellez 12) - Europa Valmar Fusion 42 (Ian Vinales 17).

The Group Phase in the Youth League Cup competitions has now ended with Bavaria Blue Stars heading the 3 older competitions and Hercules Gators topping the youngest, all unbeaten.

Full results:

U18 - Bavaria Blue Stars 69 (Nathan Vaughan 23, Oliver Lines 13, Jack Balban 12) - Bayside 44 (Kingsley Sylvester 27, Jovan Pacheco 10);

Europa Valmar 97 (Enrique Navarro 26, Marco O’Connor 25, Sam Chapman 15, Aitor Rebollo 14) - Deloitte Dragons 34;

Bavaria Blue Stars 55 (Vaughan 22, Dalmedo 15, Jonathan Teuma 10) – Europa Valmar 53 (Postigo 17, O’Connor 15, Chapman 10);

U16 - Bayside 38 (Evan Lima 12, Andres Luque 11) - Europa Valmar 30 (Maxi Torres 13); Bavaria Blue Stars 55 (Ben Lejeune 14, Javi Andrews 14) - Hercules Gators 42 (Juliusz Wojniak 16);

U14 - Bavaria Blue Stars 72 (Lejeune 35, Shae Felice 17) - Europa Valmar 22 (Jamie Attias 17);

Bayside 51 (Max De Haro 18, Jaylan Pareja 14) - Hercules Gators 35 (Craig Serrano 13);

Semi finals - Bavaria Blue Stars 115 (Lejeune 35, Felice 21, Joey Passano 10, Toby Reyes 10)- Hercules Gators 24 (Michael Cassaglia 10);

Europa Valmar 48 (Attias 36) - Bayside 30.

U12 - Bavaria Blue Stars 36 (Nolan Romero 18, Preston Riley 10) - Europa Valmar 22;

Hercules Gators 70 (Michael Cassaglia 21, Martin Salado 19, Nicholas Delgado 12, Alex Trinidad 10) - Bayside 52 (Ryan Cornelio 16, George Bear 12, Neal Perez 12); Bayside 55 (Bear 18, Cornelio 17, Jarel Pareja 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 33 (Riley 14).

In the Group Phases of the Girls League Cup competitions, Hercules Gators finished first in the U14, and the U12 winner will be decided on Monday when Bayside play Europa Valmar in a rearranged match (tip-off 4:00 pm).

Full results:

U14 - Bayside 60 (Ella Savignon 18, Erin Doherty 14, Ava Perez 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars

23 (Ruqayyah Afrah 12);

Hercules Gators 73 (Briella Bagu 27, Noa Aranzana 19, Chloe Balban 16) – Europa Valmar 28 (Lucia Byrne 12, Nel Bankowska 10).

U12 - Bavaria Blue Stars 54 (Afrah 16, Sienna Blackshaw 12) - Hercules Gators 8.

