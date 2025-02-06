Basketball Round Up

GIBRALTAR BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Bayside 65 (Michael Rodriguez 26, Jamie Mesilio 25) - Hercules 64 (Carlos Rodriguez 35, Javier Alonso 19);

Bayside came back from 20-30 down at half-time, having lost the first quarter 7-19, to snatch their first win in the competition. The third quarter was tied 22-22, so Hercules were still 10 points ahead at the start of the last quarter, but Bayside took the last 23-11 to win.

Bavaria Blue Stars 65 (Sergio Malla 26, Gabi Gomez 17, Alvaro Ruiz 13, Angel Guerrero 12, Alex Garcia 12) - RCA Bricklayers 61 (Callum Culross 24, Roydon Reyes 19);

Bavaria Blue Stars were too strong for their under strength opponents, winning all 4 quarters, 22-14, 22-20, 21-17, 22-10.

DIVISION 2

Bayside Reserves 81 (Mesilio 42, Louis Davies 14) - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 80 (Gomez 39, Theo Dalmedo 12);

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 71 (Garcia 13, Rafa Aradas 12, Laurent Lejeune 10) - GibYellow Beasts 56 (Romain Molina 20, Gareth Balban 16);

GibYellow Titans 63 (Arvin Francisco 28, Tyrone Kabingue 12) - Europa Valmar Fusion 53 (James Falzun 16, Seth Davidson 11, Aitor Rebollo 10);

Europa Valmar Reserves 77 (Mo El Yettefti 30, Carter Newsome 25, Rhys Borge 13) - Hercules Reserves 58 (Jairo Ledesma 23, Alberto Vazquez 12, Alvaro Garcia 11).

These results leave Europa Valmar Reserves in first position. Giants remain second, one point behind, while Hercules Reserves and Beasts are joined by Bayside Reserves in third place, a further point behind.

U18

Europa Valmar 71 (Pablo Postigo 30, Jamal Atoloye 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 61 (Theo Dalmedo 19, Nathan Vaughan 14);

Bayside 69 (Javi Felice 27, Lee Davis 26) - Deloitte Dragons 57 (Jack Cassaglia 22, Julek Wojniak 21);

U18 Women League Cup (Match 2)

Liberty Rocks 59 (Tasnim El Yettefti Hamdan 23, Daniella Martinez 14, Sheniah Efigenio 12) - Europa Sky 26

An unexpected big win for Liberty Rocks, given the very close results between the teams in the Regular Season and Match 1 of the final, takes the Final to the third and deciding match on Monday.

U16

Bavaria Blue Stars 63 (Ollie Lines 29, Ben Lejeune 12) - Europa Valmar 28;

Hercules Gators 65 (Matthew Byrne 17, Cassaglia 15, Wojniak 13) - Bayside 36.

U14 Girls

Bayside 44 (Ava Perez 16, Erin Doherty 12) - Hercules Gators 33 (Briella Bagu 16, Chloe Balban 11);

Bavaria Blue Stars 45 (Eva Debono 12, Lily Mauro 11) - Europa Valmar 15.

U12

Bayside 104 (George Bear 26, Ryan Cornelio 22, Neal Perez 20, Jarel Pareja 14) - Europa Valmar 10;

Hercules Gators 43 (Kyle Foley 14, Nicholas Delgado 12) - Bavaria Blue Stars 30 (Preston Riley 18).

U12 Girls

Bayside 56 (Doherty 14, Perez 13, Rose Cocklan 12, Isabella Garcia 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 12.