Basketball season starts Monday

The GABBA 2023/4 season starts on Monday with matches in the Senior League which this season will be contested by 13 teams, including the Men’s Under 18 selection.

The format is:

Round 1, teams play each other once;

Round 2, teams placed 1 to 6, play each other once for the Championship title. Teams placed 7 to 13, play each other once for the Second Division. Results from Round 1 are carried to Round 2, where applicable.

Week 1 fixtures:

Monday, 7:30 pm - Bavaria Blue Stars Giants v Lincoln Bayside;

9:00 pm - Europa Valmar Fusion v Europa Valmar;

Tuesday, 7:30 pm - GibYellow Beasts v Lincoln Bayside Reserves

Wednesday, 8:15 pm - RCA Bricklayers v Bavaria Blue Stars

8:15 pm - Hercules FC Reserves v Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves

Friday, 7:30 pm - Hercules Fc v Europa Valmar Resrves

The GABBA Women’s League Cup starts on Tuesday when Bavaria Blue Stars play Europa Valmar at 9:00 pm.

There are also two Super Cup matches: Monday at 6:00 pm, U14 Girls - Bavaria Blue Stars v Damex Gators, and Tuesday at 6:00 pm, U17 Girls - Bavaria Blue Stars v Lincoln Bayside