Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Basketball season starts Monday

By Stephen Ignacio
13th October 2023

The GABBA 2023/4 season starts on Monday with matches in the Senior League which this season will be contested by 13 teams, including the Men’s Under 18 selection.
The format is:
Round 1, teams play each other once;
Round 2, teams placed 1 to 6, play each other once for the Championship title. Teams placed 7 to 13, play each other once for the Second Division. Results from Round 1 are carried to Round 2, where applicable.

Week 1 fixtures:
Monday, 7:30 pm - Bavaria Blue Stars Giants v Lincoln Bayside;
9:00 pm - Europa Valmar Fusion v Europa Valmar;
Tuesday, 7:30 pm - GibYellow Beasts v Lincoln Bayside Reserves
Wednesday, 8:15 pm - RCA Bricklayers v Bavaria Blue Stars
8:15 pm - Hercules FC Reserves v Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves
Friday, 7:30 pm - Hercules Fc v Europa Valmar Resrves

The GABBA Women’s League Cup starts on Tuesday when Bavaria Blue Stars play Europa Valmar at 9:00 pm.

There are also two Super Cup matches: Monday at 6:00 pm, U14 Girls - Bavaria Blue Stars v Damex Gators, and Tuesday at 6:00 pm, U17 Girls - Bavaria Blue Stars v Lincoln Bayside

Most Read

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar votes today in hotly-contested general election

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Polling stations busy and turnout up as election gets under way

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey sees more cup action this weekend

13th October 2023

Sports
Scorpions off to a good start

13th October 2023

Sports
More T20 Internationals this weekend

13th October 2023

Sports
Great start for Youth Rugby Festival

13th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023