Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Basketball suspends ALL matches until further notice

By Stephen Ignacio
12th March 2020

The Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association has confirmed that all basketball matches in Gibraltar will be suspended as from tomorrow until the end of the Easter break .
Basketball has become the first sport in Gibraltar to announce the measures. It follows a decision by the international governing body FIBA in which it has called on matches to be suspended.
The decision by FIBA is to be acted upon by GABBA. Local officials, although disappointed that such a decision had to be taken were fully supportive and indicated that they would be enforced in Gibraltar.
A decision on whether to continue with matches will be taken on April 6th depending on the present situation.
All league matches across all the categories will be suspended until further notice, confirmed GABBA President John Goncalves.

Update-
Statement issued by GABBA Executive Committee
‘​In light of the rapidly developing situation regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and taking a lead from the announcement today by FIBA, the Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association is suspending all organised basketball competitions and activity in Gibraltar (including mini-basketball) with effect from Friday 13th March 2020.

GABBA is also suspending all scheduled training sessions for its National Teams across all ages.

Individual clubs will be free to decide whether to continue team training sessions, subject to their ability to use GSLA premises for these purposes.

GABBA will continue to monitor developments as they unfold, with the health and safety of its players, coaches and officials foremost in mind. Further decisions in relation to the rest of the 2019/20 basketball season will be made by no later than Monday 6th April.’

