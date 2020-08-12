Basketball takes on FIBA Challenge as from tomorrow Thursday
Gibraltar’s men’s and women’s basketball selection for the FIBA U17 Skills Challenge start this Thursday morning with the first of two days of competition. The FIBA U17 Skills Challenges will be broadcast on FIBA’s digital channels (YouTube) providing an opportunity to the participating National Federations to promote their brand at a time when FIBA tournaments...
