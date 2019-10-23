Basketball - Valmar first win
Valmar Soho recorded their first win of the season against Gibyellow in what the first match of the GABBA season calendar was. The match a tight first quarter in which Valmar edged ahead 26-25. They were to keep their momentum into the second quarter. Although Gibyellow were to beat them in the next two quarters...
