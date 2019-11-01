Basketball - Valmar Soho Reserves beat Kindred All Stars
Valmar Soho Reserves added their name to the reserve teams taking points from first teams. Valmar Soho started the match with a 15-4 lead from the first quarter before also taking the second and third quarters by 11-13 and 11-14. With just the main points difference gained in the first quarter keeping them on top...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here