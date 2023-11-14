Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Nov, 2023

Sports

Basketball weekly roundup

By Stephen Ignacio
14th November 2023

In the Men’s League (Phase 1), Bavaria Blue Stars Giants emerged victorious over Hercules with a score of 67-52, led by N. Vaughan with 31 points. GibYellow Beasts dominated Europa Valmar Fu-sion 75-38, with R. Molina scoring 17 points. U18 Select secured a close victory against Lincoln Bay-side Reserves (69-64), guided by L. Dalmedo’s 28 points. Lincoln Bayside claimed an 82-75 win over RCA Bricklayers, led by M. Rodriguez’s 26 points. Europa Valmar outplayed Bavaria Blue Stars 83-61, with M. Grigaitis leading with 22 points. Hercules Reserves secured a 56-49 win over Europa Valmar Reserves, led by J. Camacho’s 19 points.
In the Women’s League Cup, Lincoln Bayside narrowly won against Bavaria Blue Stars with a score of 59-56, with G. Czermak as the top scorer with 24 points.
In the U16 Men League Cup, Lincoln Bayside dominated Bavaria Blue Stars 49-31, with L. Davis lead-ing with 17 points. Europa Valmar outscored Deloitte Dragons 63-37, led by E. Navarro’s 30 points.
In the U14 Men League Cup, Damex Gators secured a 66-38 victory against Europa Valmar, with J. Cassaglia scoring 19 points. Lincoln Bayside won against Bavaria Blue Stars 31-22, with Ka. Sassani as the top scorer with 11 points.
For the U14 Women League Cup, Bavaria Blue Stars defeated Europa Valmar 48-11, with B. Reyes leading with 14 points. Damex Gators won against Lincoln Bayside 47-10, with D. Martinez scoring 17 points.
In the U12 Mixed League Cup, Lincoln Bayside secured a 40-32 victory against Damex Gators, led by E. Savignon with 16 points. Europa Valmar outplayed Hercules with a score of 38-18, with S. Picardo and N. Bakowska each scoring 12 points.

Results

MEN’S LEAGUE (Phase 1)

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 67 (N. Vaughan 31, C. Noon 15) - Hercules 52 (P. Cabeza 23, J. Aparisi 12);
GibYellow Beasts 75 (R. Molina 17, G. Balban 14, D. Connor 14, H. El Hichou 10) - Europa Valmar Fu-sion 38 (J. Falzun 15, T. Tunbridge 10);
U18 Select 69 (L. Dalmedo 28, P. Postigo 11, D. Connor 10) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 64 (D. Cassa-glia 24, N. Perez 15);
Lincoln Bayside 82 (M. Rodriguez 26, J. Mesilio 25, A. Mateos 16) - RCA Bricklayers 75 (I. Yeats 23, C. Thong 17, L. Perez 16);
Europa Valmar 83 (M. Grigaitis 22, M. El Yettefti 16, G. Guerra 14, P. Postigo 13, J. Guerra 10) - Bavar-ia Blue Stars 61 (T. Yome 24, C. Ortiz 17);
Hercules Reserves 56 (J. Camacho 19, B. Munoz 17) - Europa Valmar Reserves 49 (J. Wink 14, S. Da-vidson 11, R. Fernandez 10).

WOMEN’S LEAGUE CUP

Lincoln Bayside 59 (G. Czermak 24, A. Duran 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 56 (A. Garro 14,
K. Ruiz 11);

U16 MEN LEAGUE CUP

Lincoln Bayside 49 (L. Davis 17, K. Sylvester 14) - Bavaria Blue Stars 31 (J. Andrews 15);
Europa Valmar 63 (E. Navarro 30, M. O’Connor 22) - Deloitte Dragons 37 (J. Felice 10).

U14 MEN LEAGUE CUP

Damex Gators 66 (J. Cassaglia 19, J. Wojniak 15, M. Byrne 14) - Europa Valmar 38 (J. Attias 13);
Lincoln Bayside 31 - Bavaria Blue Stars 22 (Ka. Sassani 11).

U14 WOMEN LEAGUE CUP

Bavaria Blue Stars 48 (B. Reyes 14, Y. Sarsri 11) - Europa Valmar 11;
Damex Gators 47 (D. Martinez 17, J. El Yettefti 12) - Lincoln Bayside 10.

U12 MIXED LEAGUE CUP

Lincoln Bayside 40 (E. Savignon 16, H. Breeze 10) - Damex Gators 32 (C. Figueras 12);
Europa Valmar 38 (S. Picardo 12, N. Bakowska 12) - Hercules 18.

