Basketball weekly roundup

Results

MEN’S LEAGUE (Phase 1)

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 67 (N. Vaughan 31, C. Noon 15) - Hercules 52 (P. Cabeza 23, J. Aparisi 12);

GibYellow Beasts 75 (R. Molina 17, G. Balban 14, D. Connor 14, H. El Hichou 10) - Europa Valmar Fu-sion 38 (J. Falzun 15, T. Tunbridge 10);

U18 Select 69 (L. Dalmedo 28, P. Postigo 11, D. Connor 10) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 64 (D. Cassa-glia 24, N. Perez 15);

Lincoln Bayside 82 (M. Rodriguez 26, J. Mesilio 25, A. Mateos 16) - RCA Bricklayers 75 (I. Yeats 23, C. Thong 17, L. Perez 16);

Europa Valmar 83 (M. Grigaitis 22, M. El Yettefti 16, G. Guerra 14, P. Postigo 13, J. Guerra 10) - Bavar-ia Blue Stars 61 (T. Yome 24, C. Ortiz 17);

Hercules Reserves 56 (J. Camacho 19, B. Munoz 17) - Europa Valmar Reserves 49 (J. Wink 14, S. Da-vidson 11, R. Fernandez 10).

WOMEN’S LEAGUE CUP

Lincoln Bayside 59 (G. Czermak 24, A. Duran 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 56 (A. Garro 14,

K. Ruiz 11);

U16 MEN LEAGUE CUP

Lincoln Bayside 49 (L. Davis 17, K. Sylvester 14) - Bavaria Blue Stars 31 (J. Andrews 15);

Europa Valmar 63 (E. Navarro 30, M. O’Connor 22) - Deloitte Dragons 37 (J. Felice 10).

U14 MEN LEAGUE CUP

Damex Gators 66 (J. Cassaglia 19, J. Wojniak 15, M. Byrne 14) - Europa Valmar 38 (J. Attias 13);

Lincoln Bayside 31 - Bavaria Blue Stars 22 (Ka. Sassani 11).

U14 WOMEN LEAGUE CUP

Bavaria Blue Stars 48 (B. Reyes 14, Y. Sarsri 11) - Europa Valmar 11;

Damex Gators 47 (D. Martinez 17, J. El Yettefti 12) - Lincoln Bayside 10.

U12 MIXED LEAGUE CUP

Lincoln Bayside 40 (E. Savignon 16, H. Breeze 10) - Damex Gators 32 (C. Figueras 12);

Europa Valmar 38 (S. Picardo 12, N. Bakowska 12) - Hercules 18.

