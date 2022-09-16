Basketball will be offering taster session

GABBA will be offering taster session for young players as an opportunity to introduce youngsters to the association’s activities and the sport.

Initially the sessions had been scheduled to start on Monday, this now changed with Monday’s sessions now taking place on Thursday.

The first sessions will be on Tuesday.

Tuesday 20th September

Year of birth 2016 & 2015

4:00-5:00pm

Thursday 22nd September

Year of birth 2017 & 2018

4:00-5:00pm

Tuesday 20th September

Year of birth 2014 & 2013

5:00-6:00pm

All sessions will be at the Tercentenary Sports Hall

After these sessions, GABBA will announce more details on registration.