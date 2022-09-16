Basketball will be offering taster session
GABBA will be offering taster session for young players as an opportunity to introduce youngsters to the association’s activities and the sport.
Initially the sessions had been scheduled to start on Monday, this now changed with Monday’s sessions now taking place on Thursday.
The first sessions will be on Tuesday.
Tuesday 20th September
Year of birth 2016 & 2015
4:00-5:00pm
Thursday 22nd September
Year of birth 2017 & 2018
4:00-5:00pm
Tuesday 20th September
Year of birth 2014 & 2013
5:00-6:00pm
All sessions will be at the Tercentenary Sports Hall
After these sessions, GABBA will announce more details on registration.