Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Bassadone Automotive Group Graduate Scheme sponsors three students

By Chronicle Staff
16th September 2019

The Bassadone Automotive Group has offered three successful students a place on their Graduate Sponsorship Scheme.

The Scheme offers three students per year the opportunity to form part of our Graduate Sponsorship Scheme.

The successful students are: Ishan Shivdasani who will be studying International Business, Nicholas Rocca who will be studying Philosophy, Economics and Politics, and Jake Noguera who will be studying Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management.
These places are offered to students who have gained admittance to a university and are undertaking a course of study that is related to the Bassadone Automotive Group operations.

Successful applicants receive £1,000 per academic year of their degree course and the opportunity to work in the company during their summer break.

