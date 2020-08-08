Bassadone Graduate Sponsorship Scheme open to prospective students

The Bassadone Automotive Group is offering three students who are currently studying in Gibraltar with a view to attend university a spot on their Graduate Sponsorship Scheme.

These places will be offered to students who have gained admittance to a University and are following courses inInformation Technology, Logistics, Mechanical/Automotive Engineering, Accountancy, Marketing or Business Studies orsimilar related courses, and commence year one of their courses in a relevant subject in the autumn term 2020.

Acceptance is conditional on “A” level (or equivalent) results being achieved and confirmation that a degree course will betaken.

Bassadone Automotive Group will offer the successful candidates the opportunity of work experience with the firm in Gibraltar during the summer holiday (subject to availability) to enable them to find out more about their chosen career should they so desire.

Successful applicants will receive £1,000 per academic year for the three years of their degree course, payable at the beginning of each academic year.

If you are interested in applying for the Bassadone Automotive Group Graduate Sponsorship Scheme please submit the following:

Your CV along with details of your future studies, a short explanation of why you should receive this award and an academic reference from one of your tutors.

To: Mrs Lourdes Barea

Human Resources Director

Bassadone Automotive Group

42 Devil’s Tower Road

Gibraltar

E-mail : lourdes.barea@bassadone.gi or careers@bassadone.gi

Tel: 20059148 Fax: 20052620

Applications should be sent in by August 31, 2020 and will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The selection will have regard to the input of the relevant school but the ultimate decision as to who should receive the award will rest with the Directors of the Bassadone Automotive Group.

The proposals for the establishment of this scholarship have been discussed with advisers from the Department of Education and Training and approved by the Minister of Education and Training.

There is no onus on the company to offer employment on completion of the degree, nor is there a requirement on the graduate to join The Bassadone Automotive Group.

The Bassadone Automotive Group is one of Gibraltar’s most progressive companies, with a turnover of £200 million. The group incorporates in Gibraltar Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Ltd (TGS), Bassadone Motors (1904), Rock Motors Retail (RMR),Bassadone Automotive Finance Ltd (BAF), Africa Automotive Services Ltd (AADS) and Systech.