Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Batman, The Joker and Wonder Woman feature in new DC Comics-inspired stamps

By Press Association
1st September 2021

By Elmira Tanatarova, PA
A new set of 18 stamps will feature Batman, his allies and super-villains in a DC Comics-themed collection.

The Royal Mail, with Warner Bros Consumer Products, revealed the images of the stamps which will celebrate DC and the Super Heroes & Super-Villains genre that it helped create on Wednesday.

All 18 stamps, which will be available for purchase later in September, have been illustrated exclusively for the stamp issue by British comic book artist Jim Cheung and award-winning colourist Laura Martin.

The 12 stamps in the main set feature Batman, his sidekick Robin, his butler Alfred and other allies including Batwoman, Batgirl and Nightwing, while the villains include The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and The Riddler.

A further six stamps, presented in a Miniature Sheet, celebrate the Justice League, and include Batman, Green Lantern and The Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg and Aquaman, Supergirl, and Shazam!

DC Comics first introduced Batman’s character in 1939, and the brooding, mysterious vigilante went on to become one of the publisher’s most popular creations.

The Justice League, originally consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman and Martian Manhunter, first appeared together under the team moniker in 1960.

The full set of 18 stamps, available in a Presentation Pack, retails at £16.20. The stamps and a range of collectible products are available to pre-order from September 1 at www.royalmail.com/dccollection and go on general sale from 17 September.

Most Read

Local News

Customs seizes 1000 cartons of cigarettes from crashed car

Tue 31st Aug, 2021

Local News

Local teacher develops uniform and costume recycling initiative

Mon 30th Aug, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Spain presses Slovenian EU presidency for swift progress on mandate for Gib talks

Tue 31st Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Edinburgh is a city renewing itself – go for the views, stay for the cocktails

1st September 2021

Features
Children take part in summer reading challenge

31st August 2021

Features
Duke of Edinburgh's Award reaches out to local alumni

31st August 2021

Features
Mid-life money worries: Five ways to help ease the financial strain

31st August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021