Bavaria and Eagles ready to battle to become Champions

The women’s 9-a-side hockey finals will be played out this Saturday between Bavaria Pink and Eagles for the first time.

The inaugural 9-a-side mini tournament which was created to provide a competitive opportunity to players who have had to endure a prolonged period of inactivity due to the Spring lockdown will see the second of the finals played out this Saturday.

The ladies competition was delayed for a week due to the rescheduling of matches after it was decided to seek for an extension of the permit granted for the competition to be played. With the men’s finals rescheduled for last week after heavy rains cancelled the initial scheduled fixture, and with women’s teams having initially been scheduled to play on both a Saturday and Sunday, the decision to reschedule means that this Saturday women’s hockey will see both the third and fourth place and the finals played.

The first match will see Bavaria Blue take on newcomers into the competition Europa. This could prove to be an opportunity for Europa to claim third place in their first venture into competitive hockey. Europa last week pushed Eagle’s to the very end and could have just as easily won on the day. Described by veterans of the sport as one of the best female matches seen in recent years, Europa have placed their own bar quite high as the look towards their first success of the season, even though they will be disappointed not having reached the finals.

The final itself will see Bavaria painkiller take on Eagles. Two sides which have battled it out on the field often, during the last seasons, this should be another interesting encounter where the winner will be taking the bragging rights for next years league.

With experience across both sides and their top youth players already having gained experience at senior level both teams already know each other.

Bavaria Pink’s 3-1 victory against Eagles at the start of the tournament already makes them the favorites to win the tournament. However, Eagles will be looking to overturn things having now added to their minutes on the field and unlikely to let the earlier result hanging over them.