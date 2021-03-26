Bavaria and Magic’s 8 get wins
Bavaria and Magic 8’s kept their winning ways in the first round matches of the women volleyball league following the close to three months of inactivity. Bavaria produced a comfortable 3-0 win against Holland and Barrett. Magic 8’s were to produce another 3-0 win against Moore Stephen’s in what was a surprisingly very comfortable victory....
