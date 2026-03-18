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Wed 18th Mar, 2026

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Sports

Bavaria beats Titans in women's first division hockey

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2026

The women's first division hockey saw Bavaria Hawks keep their hopes open with a 3-1 win over Titans this past Saturday in the women's first division.
With Europa having beaten Titans the previous weekend 4-1 Bavaria needed to keep their options open by inflicting a further defeat on the much improved, yet still struggling Titans.
Sunday was also to see Bavaria Hawks in action with their development side taking on the Gibraltar U16. A tightly contested match was to see the two come away sharing the points with a one-all draw.
In other matches Eagles reserves where unable to repeat their 5-2 victory over Collegians the previous week with the veterans holding Eagles to a one-all draw in the men's second division.

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