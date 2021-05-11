Bavaria Blue Stars in big win against Lincoln Bayside

Bavaria Blue Stars downed favourites Lincoln Bayside 77-71 in a tense and fiercely contested GABBA First Division League match on Monday night.

Bayside were in control throughout most of the first half, taking the first quarter 24-17, but Blue Stars, brilliantly led by the mercurial Thomas Yome, made up for their significant height disadvantage with a level of aggressiveness in defence which often unsettled theIr technically superior opponents, edging the second quarter 19-18 to start the second-half 6 points down and very much in contention.

Bayside stretched its lead to 10 early in the third quarter but Blue Stars reacted and were just 3 down at the start of the final quarter. After just 3 minutes, they went ahead and, increasing their pressure in defence and running the floor every time they had possession, clinched what, for many, was an unexpected but thoroughly deserved win.

Thomas Yome hit a match-high 33 points, ably backed by Rafa Aradas on 21, but the team’s all round defensive effort was an equally important factor in Blue Stars’ success.

Immediately before this match, GibYellow, led by Roydon Reyes 25 and Carlos Perez 23, trounced an under strength Europa Valmar 87-53 - J.G.