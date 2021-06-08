Bavaria Blue Stars make it a senior league double

Hot on the heels of their women’s team clinching the Women’s League a week ago, Bavaria Blue Stars men’s team beat Lincoln Bayside to win the GABBA First Division League one match from the end of the competition.

Stars had beaten their old rivals by 6 points when the teams met in the first round and knew that a win would win them the title without having to win their last match in a fortnight’s time. They overcame a sluggish start against a weakened opponent, missing some of their top players for the first few minutes, but it was an open contest, and Stars led 50-46 at half-time.

Both teams were playing fast, attractive basketball, but it was the extra intensity from Stars in defence which launched their blistering third quarter performance, won 36-21, to open up an unassailable 20 points’ lead going into the last quarter.

The final score was 101-86, this high tally being thanks to the scoring efforts of two sets of quintets, who kept the spectators entertained. They were, for Blue Stars, Thomas Yome 21, Alex Garcia 20, Alex Valor 16, Rafa Aradas 15, Nicky Gracia 14, and for Bayside, David Espadina 28, Thong Chin Chan 16, Victor Sanz 12, Adrian Mateos, John Cassaglia 11. - Courtesy of GABBA