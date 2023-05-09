Bavaria claim Futsal Rock Cup

A solitary goal was to decide this years Futsal Rock Cup final in what has been one of the tightest contested seasons in futsal on the Rock across both the league and cup.

League champions Europa were unable to clinch their much wanted double (treble if you include the quirky fact the futsal league has a league shield and play-off.)

Instead it was Bavaria, a multi-sports club which is independent from the main clubs which form the Gibraltar Football League, who were to claim the Rock Cup title, highlighting the benefits of having additional fresh competition across Gibraltar’s football scene.

The weekend saw two semi-finals played out with Europa facing tough opposition in Hercules, another of the independent clubs who have benefitted from being allowed to play in the fustal divisions. Europa came away with a 4-2 victory which ensured their place in the final.

Bavaria faced South United, the latter having seen their season falling apart in the league at the latter stages after a bright start.

Bavaria, very much in form and putting behind last seasons run, continued with their confident performances to produce a 6-2 victory.

The final was to be a tight contest which was secured by a solitary goal, a rare sight in futsal and one which highlighted the intensity and small margins between the two sides.

Bavaria, who have been biting at the heels of the top teams in the futsal divisions for some years, were to walk away with what was a historic moment for the club lifting the Futsal Rock Cup and stamping their place in local fustal history books.

images by Gibraltar FA

