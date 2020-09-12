Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 12th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bavaria FFC create new development hockey team

By Stephen Ignacio
12th September 2020

Bavaria FFC, who are fast becoming a household name among sports people will be adding a further feather to their cap with the creation of an additional hockey development side. The sports club last season joined forces with Hawks ladies team to form Bavaria Hawks and Falcon Hawks. With junior teams also playing in youth...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Environment protection unit launches investigation into Macaque video

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Teams return to training ground ahead of European club competitions

12th September 2020

Sports
Volleyball in busy few months

12th September 2020

Sports
Calpe City get flag of Raleigh

12th September 2020

Sports
ECA chairman expects most European leagues to allow five substitutes next season

11th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020