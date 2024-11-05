Bavaria grab their first victory this season beating Buccaneers

The U-mee Rugby Championship saw Bavaria debut against last season’s champions Buccaneers. Bavaria, formed by the best from the three other sides in the championship had been created as way of bringing greater competition on the field.

Bavaria started strong, scoring two tries in the first twenty minutes through quick breaks that took them straight to the line.

The Bucs managed an early attempt, but they struggled to advance into that crucial final third to threaten their opponents.

Bavaria’s strength was clear, but as a new team, it was uncertain if they could maintain their momentum. Their solid scrums and effective kicks kept the pressure on the Bucs, who found themselves chasing the game but being shut down before they could cross into the final third of the pitch.

It was a frustrating first half for the Bucs, who struggled to make offensive headway.

Bavaria’s powerful, bulldozing play brought them close to a third try near the posts, but instead, a scrum was awarded. Bavaria drove the scrum back two meters but couldn’t regain possession, highlighting their strength and forcing the Bucs into a defensive stance.

Bavaria’s relentless drive continued as they made repeated attempts to score under the posts. Three times, they were held on the line by the Bucs, but finally, they broke through by shifting play wide to the far flank for their third try, followed by a successful conversion, adding to the Bucs’ struggles.

The Bucs responded by trying to push their way through but were stopped at the line three times. As Bavaria faced yellow-card penalties, the Bucs lost possession to a well-timed steal. A thrilling chase ensued, with three kicks and an impressive ball recovery setting up Bavaria’s fourth try and another conversion.

Tensions were high, with yellow cards signalling the rivalry on the pitch, and a scuffle escalated as players spilled off the field. A head injury and a red card for a Bavaria player marked the altercation, leaving both teams with 12 players each as the first half ended.

Just before halftime, the Bucs finally broke through, scoring a try with some skilful handling and a mid-air turn, though the conversion missed.

In the second half, Bavaria extended their lead, but the Bucs fought back, with the match ending 17-31 in Bavaria’s favour.

