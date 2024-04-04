Bavaria Hawks in Holland Tour

Bavaria Hawks youngsters were in action abroad this past weekend getting some much welcome international experience. A Development tour squad were in Netherlands where they faced some tough opposition. Although facing defeat the team returns having gained some very valuable experience having faced sides like Canada, Apeldoorn, TSV Griswald.

The latter they were to come away with a one-all draw. In their final match they were also to score against one of the top sides they were to face as the team gained confidence and prepare for future international opportunities

