Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 12th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bavaria Hawks Pink women’s 9-a-side hockey champions (incl. Image gallery)

By Stephen Ignacio
12th December 2020

Bavaria Hawks Pink 1-0 Eagle’s Ladies The women’s final of the 9-a-side hockey tournament became a testament to the exciting times women’s hockey is now living through. A highly contested match saw all the drama and excitement of a final, even the tears of joy and agony as both Bavaria and Eagles clashed on the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa ladies clinch third spot in first season (incl. Image gallery)

12th December 2020

Sports
The yellows signal their intent with three points against Lincoln Red Imps

11th December 2020

Sports
GJBS/Elite Europa take first bite at the top of Revlon Netball League

11th December 2020

Sports
Narrow win for Fruitshoots in another tight battle

10th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020