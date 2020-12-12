Bavaria Hawks Pink women’s 9-a-side hockey champions (incl. Image gallery)
Bavaria Hawks Pink 1-0 Eagle’s Ladies The women’s final of the 9-a-side hockey tournament became a testament to the exciting times women’s hockey is now living through. A highly contested match saw all the drama and excitement of a final, even the tears of joy and agony as both Bavaria and Eagles clashed on the...
