Bavaria merges with Hawks hockey club

Bavaria spirts club who are already involved in Futsal, basketball and netball have expanded into hockey.

The amateur multi spirts club this weekend announced that they have completed a merger with the Hawks Hockey Club. ‘As from this season (2019/20), the team will now become an important part of our ever-growing family and will be renamed the Bavaria Hawks.’

Hawks Hockey Club was originally formed in 1989 as a ladies section of the Grammarians HC. They split and became Hawks HC in the late 90s. The Hawks first played in European competition in 1996, and as recently as 2016, have hosted the European club trophy for league champions here in Gibraltar.

‘The Hawks have had a flourishing youth section in Gibraltar for many years and this is mainly down to the dedication and devotion shown by their longstanding volunteer coaches. This season we will have four junior teams competing across two age groups, as well as a Development team that will look to feed players through to the Senior Ladies team.’

Bavaria Hawks (u14)

Bavaria Falcons (u14)

Bavaria Hawks (u16)

Bavaria Falcons (u16)

Heidi Duo (Bavaria Hawks Junior Coach)commented, “The Falcons and Hawks junior players have taken part in both 7 and 9 a side competitions for the past eight years. More recently, and in line with new U16 European cup tournaments, the girls have been playing hockey 5s, a much faster and extremely entertaining new game of hockey. Together with Bavaria, both Falcons and Hawks will be well supported in their development and progress into senior squads”.

Chrissie Caetano, Bavaria Falcons Junior Coach & Assistant Senior Coach commented, ‘With the ongoing development of our first eleven squad, we are looking forward to our new partnership with Bavaria for the opportunity to join an ever growing family of different sports. As far as hockey is concerned, this team will be looking to compete in European tournaments in the very near future. With so many junior girls coming up through the ranks, competition for a place in the first eleven is strong”.

Jamie Bosio Bavaria Co-President said,

“We would like to welcome the Hawks to our Pink family! It is with great pride that we have today extended the club into our 5th local sport. This partnership is something that we have been working on since the beginning of summer and we now are very excited about the upcoming season. Hockey is a sleeping giant in Gibraltar and we hope that we can aid the Hawks in developing the next generation of Gibraltarian hockey players.’

ThePinks as they are known have been crucial in promoting clubs within sports they have merged with in recent season adding to the promotion of the sport. Live social media feeds, their own online publication and constant information to the public has seen the sports club attract greater attention towards their endeavors adding to their success.