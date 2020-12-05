Bavaria Pink secure place in the women’s hockey finals
Bavaria Pink 2-0 Bavaria Blue The semi-final between Bavaria Pink and Bavaria Blue was not to be a classic, but there was little,to suggest that both teams came from a split from the main Bavaria women’s senior hockey. A competitive semi-final in which the Blues put the Pinks under pressure for good parts of the...
