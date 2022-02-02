Bavaria produce two wins against Sloggers as cricket heads into its fourth day of action today
Gibraltar cricketers enter their fourth day of competition under the spotlight after all five teams now having debuted in the competition. This evening Tarik take to the field for their second day to take on Pirates. Tarik won their first matches against Calpe Giants to set the tone for the competition. Tomorrow Calpe Giants take...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here