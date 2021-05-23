Bavaria wins first of five against Europa in women’s basketball
Women’s basketball took a turn for a change last week after Lincoln Bayside, the third team participating in a three team league dropped out due to a lack of players. With few options left the division made a decision to continue play between the two remaining teams Europa and Bavaria. Players from Lincoln Bayside moved...
