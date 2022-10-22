Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Oct, 2022

Bavaria wins mens Super Cup

By Guest Contributor
22nd October 2022

Senior Men Super Cup
Bavaria Bluestars 75 - 70 Europa Valmar

The two favourite teams to win this year's league title matched up in the newly established Super Cup it turned out to be a close and entertaining encounter.
With both teams playing a strong defence Europa Valmar edged ahead 14 - 16 in the first quarter the match was played in TSH main court that attracted a good crowd of supporters. Both teams were evenly match throughout and playing man to man defence.

Valmar stayed ahead on the score board winning the second quarter by just 3 points giving them a 5 point lead at the half.

Even though Bavaria were behind at half-time it must be said that they had a good mix of youth and experienced players, which is definitely good for the future of basketball they called up 3 U18s who definitely will benefit from the experience and 4 player under the age of 25 who are now well established in the senior team.

Valmar seemed to start the 3rd quarter strong but it was Bluestars that looked the more comfortable team on the court and with a higher shooting percentage and solid defence that at times frustrated Valmar players, managed to win the quarter 21 - 16 which meant both teams were drawn at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The fourth quarter saw both teams go at it, stepping it up in defence not wanting to give an edge to their opponents. Tighter defences meant that it was a lower scoring quarter but very entertaining to watch the crowd definitely enjoying it.

Full time score Bavaria Bluestars 62 - 62 Europa Valmar
Overtime, saw Bluestars take control of the game staying strong under the boards and a solid defence helped them take the win 75 - 70
Congratulations to Bavaria Bluestars Senior men Super Cup winners

