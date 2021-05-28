Bavaria women claim indoor league title (volleyball round-up)
Bavaria women’s senior team claimed the Giboil Indoor women’s title with a convincing win against Westside Kats. Bavaria produced a 3-0 win winning each set 25-15, 25-10 and 25-19 and producing the winning result they required to secure that they could not be overtaken at the top of the table. Magic 8’s who have been...
