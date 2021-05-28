Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bavaria women claim indoor league title (volleyball round-up)

By Stephen Ignacio
28th May 2021

Bavaria women’s senior team claimed the Giboil Indoor women’s title with a convincing win against Westside Kats. Bavaria produced a 3-0 win winning each set 25-15, 25-10 and 25-19 and producing the winning result they required to secure that they could not be overtaken at the top of the table. Magic 8’s who have been...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Local News

Two more Covid cases detected

Thu 27th May, 2021

Local News

Second Covid case confirmed as false positive

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms resident Covid case, first in weeks

Sat 22nd May, 2021

Local News

First woman inspector hopes others will follow

Fri 28th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Touch Rugby event highlights gap for more corporate events

28th May 2021

Sports
Dillian Whyte meets local boxers

28th May 2021

Sports
ULB EUROPA FC unbeaten in Spanish regionals whilst Bavaria unbeaten on the Rock

27th May 2021

Sports
Basewell TT Championship update

27th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021