Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Bayside and Westside Drama Group win Best Play in UK festival

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2024

The Bayside and Westside Drama Group have won the Duncan Rand Youth One-Act Play Festival for the sixth time.

The group’s production of ‘All Of Us’ a feminist ensemble piece written by group leader Julian Felice won Best Play and Best Original Play.

Their production of the Reduced Shakespeare Company’s ‘The (Almost) Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ came third.

The cast of All Of Us included Chloe Barea, Hannah Caward Madeira, Jasmine Jarman, Bonnie McHard, Noeli Nouar and Isabella Torres who also won Best Ensemble, while Nicholas Raggio won Best Actor for his performance in the second play.

This is the ninth time Bayside and Westside Drama Group has participated in the Duncan Rand Festival, and they have won the Best Play award on six occasions.

The Festival was held at the Medway Little Theatre in Rochester, Kent, and saw the group perform alongside a number of other entries, as well as taking part in a joint workshop with the Theatre’s resident youth company.

The adjudicator praised the group’s ensemble work, highlighting their precision and tightness on stage.

The adjudicator was also impressed with the young actors’ ability to perform comedy, particularly in the Reduced Shakespeare play, with all the actors nominated for awards.

The group’s participation was funded by Gibraltar Cultural Services, with sponsorship from D&H Ceramics.

Most Read

Local News

Judge laments ‘onerous, costly’ exercise as parking tickets withdrawn for lack of evidence

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

PossAbilities Café opens its doors to the public

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Surianne ‘flies’ at Eyes Have it Festival

12th July 2024

Features
Short Stories School Years 6 to 7 Runner-up: Krishaa Lakhiani with ‘The New Reality’

12th July 2024

Features
Short Stories School Years 6 to 7 Highly Commended Nadia Magner with ‘Guilt’

12th July 2024

Features
Gib World Music Festival celebrates its 10th edition

12th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024