Bayside and Westside Drama Group win Best Play in UK festival

The Bayside and Westside Drama Group have won the Duncan Rand Youth One-Act Play Festival for the sixth time.

The group’s production of ‘All Of Us’ a feminist ensemble piece written by group leader Julian Felice won Best Play and Best Original Play.

Their production of the Reduced Shakespeare Company’s ‘The (Almost) Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ came third.

The cast of All Of Us included Chloe Barea, Hannah Caward Madeira, Jasmine Jarman, Bonnie McHard, Noeli Nouar and Isabella Torres who also won Best Ensemble, while Nicholas Raggio won Best Actor for his performance in the second play.

This is the ninth time Bayside and Westside Drama Group has participated in the Duncan Rand Festival, and they have won the Best Play award on six occasions.

The Festival was held at the Medway Little Theatre in Rochester, Kent, and saw the group perform alongside a number of other entries, as well as taking part in a joint workshop with the Theatre’s resident youth company.

The adjudicator praised the group’s ensemble work, highlighting their precision and tightness on stage.

The adjudicator was also impressed with the young actors’ ability to perform comedy, particularly in the Reduced Shakespeare play, with all the actors nominated for awards.

The group’s participation was funded by Gibraltar Cultural Services, with sponsorship from D&H Ceramics.