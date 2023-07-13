Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Bayside and Westside Drama Group wins top prize at UK festival

By Joe Adambery
13th July 2023

The Bayside and Westside Drama Group won the top prize for the fifth consecutive year at the Duncan Rand Festival in Kent last weekend.

The Festival, held at the Medway Little Theatre in Rochester, saw the Bayside and Westside Drama Group perform two one-act plays.

The Group performed ‘Natives’, by Glenn Waldron and directed by Natalie Bonavia, and ‘Ten Minutes’, an original play by the group’s director Julian Felice.

Both performances garnered trophies including the top prize which went to ‘Natives’.

Mr Felice congratulated Ms Bonavia for directing the winning play.

“I’m very proud of you on your first, of what I’m sure will be many, Best Play award as Director,” he said.

“It was an amazing night at the Duncan Rand Festival. I’m very proud of you and many thanks to my fantastic team.”

He also thanked the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, and Ed Dove from Gibraltar Cultural Services for visiting the Group in Kent.

The Bayside and Westside Drama Group won the following prizes:

Best Play: Natives
Third place: Ten Minutes
Best actress: Esther Tricker
Best Actor: Nicholas Raggio
Best Supporting Actor: Mathew Navas
Best Original Play: Ten Minutes

