Bayside basketball club restructures

Bayside basketball club, who have graced Gibraltar’s basketball scene producing some of the nations best local talents in recent years have taken a crucial step towards restructuring to develop into the future.

After seeing the team grow across all the different categories a decision was taken during the past weeks to create a formal structure which provides the team with a clear hierarchy through which it can now work with. The announcement of the new restructure comes ahead of the forthcoming season which teams now hope will be announced soon.

In a statement issued on Monday night the club said;-

“We are proud to announce that we have introduced a new club structure. This will consist of -

President - Jonathan Britto

Treasurer - Stephen Britto

Secretary - Karl Alecio

Committee members - Paul Lyon, Adam Cassaglia, Aaron Turner, Abdullah Santiago, Lee Perez, Jeremy Britto

We have seen our club evolve through the years and currently have nine teams this includes: two senior mens, four youth boys, a senior women and two youth girls teams.”

The club named their coaches as

Coaches:

Bayside Senior men 1st Division Jonathan Britto and Karl Alecio

Bayside Senior men 2nd Division Abdullah Santiago and Karl Alecio

Bayside Men U18 Adam Cassaglia and Angel Acebes

Bayside Boys U16 Abdullah Santiago

Bayside Boys U14 Adam Cassaglia and Matthew Jeffries

Bayside Boys U12 Matthew Jeffries

Senior Women Jasmine Reyes

Bayside Girls U18 Aaron Turner

Bayside Girls U14 Camille Allan and Krisanne Afzan

“The amount of work to be done off the court has increased and we now find ourselves in need of help off the court as well as on the court. This newly introduced structure will help us be better organized off the court and therefore be able to meet the challenges in a more professional manner.”