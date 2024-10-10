Bayside Central phase two secures unanimous approval at DPC
Phase two of the Bayside Central development, a mixed-use complex on the site of the former Bayside School, gained unanimous approval during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The meeting discussed the application for the above-ground development at the former Bayside school site. Phase one, which included the construction of a basement car...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here