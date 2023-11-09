Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bayside come out on Top in the Inaugural Willie Scott Trophy

By Stephen Ignacio
9th November 2023

A sunny Tuesday afternoon saw Bayside School, Westside School and Prior Park do battle on the outdoor field at the Europa Sports Park for the Willie Scott Trophy.
Up first was Bayside Vs Westside, the latter setting a score of 259 which proved too much for the Bayside team, falling 36 runs short scoring an admirable 223.
The second game saw Prior Park take on Bayside. Prior Park set the tone with the bat scoring 253 in their allotted overs. Bayside however bounced back from their first game defeat to score 277, convincingly beating Prior Park to take away the win.
In the third and final game Prior Park were again in action against Westside School. Prior Park put into bat scored 253 runs. Westside in response managed to put themselves in a winning position only to lose on the final ball of the innings finishing with 251, allowing Prior Park to take away a win.
With each team taking a win in this event, it meant the winner would be decided on Net Run Rate. Ultimately Bayside came out on top with the highest run rate and became the first ever Willie Scott Memorial Shield winners.
The Minister For Sport Leslie Bruzon together with Tracy Scott from William’s family presented the medals and winners awards to the players.
A huge thank you from Gibraltar Cricket to the Minister, the players, teachers and the Scott Family for making this event happen.

More images in print editions this Thursday 9th November 2023 and Monday 13th November 2023

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Crochet poppies add splash of colour ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

RGP seeks international arrest warrant for lorry driver in fatal incident

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

UK should not have powers to legislate ‘over the heads’ of Gib’s elected government

Mon 6th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Women's Football League 2023/24: Europa Dominates Lynx in Season Opener

9th November 2023

Sports
Another international football break

9th November 2023

Sports
Arnold Rogers and Kim Baglietto win 10km race

9th November 2023

Sports
Exciting finale expected in men's hockey cup

9th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023