Bayside come out on Top in the Inaugural Willie Scott Trophy

A sunny Tuesday afternoon saw Bayside School, Westside School and Prior Park do battle on the outdoor field at the Europa Sports Park for the Willie Scott Trophy.

Up first was Bayside Vs Westside, the latter setting a score of 259 which proved too much for the Bayside team, falling 36 runs short scoring an admirable 223.

The second game saw Prior Park take on Bayside. Prior Park set the tone with the bat scoring 253 in their allotted overs. Bayside however bounced back from their first game defeat to score 277, convincingly beating Prior Park to take away the win.

In the third and final game Prior Park were again in action against Westside School. Prior Park put into bat scored 253 runs. Westside in response managed to put themselves in a winning position only to lose on the final ball of the innings finishing with 251, allowing Prior Park to take away a win.

With each team taking a win in this event, it meant the winner would be decided on Net Run Rate. Ultimately Bayside came out on top with the highest run rate and became the first ever Willie Scott Memorial Shield winners.

The Minister For Sport Leslie Bruzon together with Tracy Scott from William’s family presented the medals and winners awards to the players.

A huge thank you from Gibraltar Cricket to the Minister, the players, teachers and the Scott Family for making this event happen.



