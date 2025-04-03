Bayside Just Miss Out On Playoff Attempt

Bavaria Blue Stars held on to beat Bayside in a thrilling GBL contest on Sunday morning and so deprived them of staying in the hunt for an automatic Play Off place. Bayside needed to win and then beat direct rivals RCA Bricklayers this coming Sunday to clinch 3rd place in the Regular Season table and avoid a one match Play In against 5th placed Hercules to decide who plays the 1st placed team in the Play Off semi final. The Regular Season top spot will be decided on Sunday when current leaders Europa Valmar play Bavaria Blue Stars (tip-off 12:00 noon). A win for the latter will draw them level with the former but Stars will take 1st place on head-to-head which currently stands on a win for each.

Back to last Sunday, and Stars appeared to be in control when starting the last quarter 15 points ahead (66-51), having led 47-36 at half time and increased their lead to 20 (62-42) midway through the 3rd quarter, but Bayside fought back and were only 5 down (69-74) with a minute and a half left. Stars held on to win by 5, led by 40 points from Thomas Yome.

A high-scoring feat by Europa Valmar’s U14 player Jamie Attias deserves a mention. He hit a season high 64 points in the last Regular Season match against Hercules Gators and, four days later, scored 51 against the same opponents in the Play Off semi final, first leg. 115 points in 2 matches, and the teams meet again in the second leg next Monday.

FULL RESULTS

GBL

Bavaria Blue Stars 77 (Yome 40, Angel Guerrero 23) - Bayside 72 (Jamie Mesilio 26, Michael Rodriguez 15, Kaylan Balloqui 11).

UNDER 18

Semi finals: Europa Valmar 92 (Aitor Rebollo 29, Enrique Navarro 25, Marco O’Connor 10) - Bayside 47 (Lee Davis 22, Javier Felice 13);

Bavaria Blue Stars 67 (Nathan Vaughan 18, Theo Dalmedo 17, Jonathan Teuma 11) - Deloitte Dragons 62 (Marcos Rodriguez 16, Borja Cabrita 14, Julek Wojniak 12, Jack Cassaglia 10, Matthew Byrne 10).

Final 1: Europa Valmar 78 (Pablo Postigo 21, Navarro 16, Rebollo 13, Jamal Atoloye 12, Sam Chapman 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 58 (Dalmedo 20, Ben Lejeune 10).

UNDER 14

Europa Valmar 89 (Jamie Attias 64, Seb Picardo 12, Shayla Reuben 10) - Hercules Gators 27 (Charlie Figueras Garcia 10);

Semi finals: Europa Valmar 97 (Attias 51, Reuben 22) - Hercules Gators 44 (Michael Cassaglia 20);

Bavaria Blue Stars 72 (Lejeune 28, Shae Felice 24) - Bayside 38 (Max De Haro 10).

WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

Europa Sky 57 (Nicola Barbara 18, Rihanna King 18, Lily Mauro 14) - Med Fever 55 (Briella Bagu 20, Brylee Costa 15, Jannat El Yettefti 12);

Strait Stars 56 (Jayde Garro 15, Lydia Ouadrassi 12, Arianne Garro 10) - Liberty Rocks 28 (Sheniah Efigenio 16);

Europa Sky 69 (Barbara 27, Beau Reyes 15, King 10) - Liberty Rocks 37 (Efigenio 16, Phoebe Reyes 13).