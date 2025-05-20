Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bayside Reserves claim clean sweep of GBL division 2 playoff final

By Guest Contributor
20th May 2025

Heading into game two of the GBL division playoff final Bavaria Blue Star Giants couldn’t afford to slip up as Bayside held a 1-0 lead of the best of three series. The first encounter proved to be an extremely fractious and fiercely contested game.
Game 2 commenced with Bayside taking an early lead finishing the first period 16-9, thanks to Jaime Mesillo’s stellar performance. As the second period unfolded, Bavaria fought back, led be Rafael Arades Garces, narrowing the Gap to just two points at half time, 29-27.
The third period saw intense action with several lead changes but Bayside went on an 8-0 run ending the quarter 48-39.
In the final period Bayside unleashed their full potential, outscoring the Giants 28-17 sealing a decisive 76-56 win and wrapping up the 2024/2025 GBL division 2 title.
(Bayside Reserves 76 – J. Mesilio 24, J. Felice 11; Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 56 – A. Garcia 18, R. Aradas Garces 15.)

Most Read

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

Fishing deal helps smooth way for UK-EU summit agreement

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock

Fri 16th May, 2025

Brexit

Talks go ‘to the wire’ as Starmer prepares to announce UK/EU reset deal

Mon 19th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa Valmer Completes series comeback and take Gibraltar Basketball League Senior Men’s competition

20th May 2025

Sports
Bavaria Blue Stars claim victory in a thrilling final of the GABBA knockout cup

20th May 2025

Sports
Bayside U12 girls clinch U12 league title

20th May 2025

Sports
Hercules Gators Triumph over Bayside in a thrilling U 14 Girls encounter

20th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025