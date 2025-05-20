Bayside Reserves claim clean sweep of GBL division 2 playoff final

Heading into game two of the GBL division playoff final Bavaria Blue Star Giants couldn’t afford to slip up as Bayside held a 1-0 lead of the best of three series. The first encounter proved to be an extremely fractious and fiercely contested game.

Game 2 commenced with Bayside taking an early lead finishing the first period 16-9, thanks to Jaime Mesillo’s stellar performance. As the second period unfolded, Bavaria fought back, led be Rafael Arades Garces, narrowing the Gap to just two points at half time, 29-27.

The third period saw intense action with several lead changes but Bayside went on an 8-0 run ending the quarter 48-39.

In the final period Bayside unleashed their full potential, outscoring the Giants 28-17 sealing a decisive 76-56 win and wrapping up the 2024/2025 GBL division 2 title.

(Bayside Reserves 76 – J. Mesilio 24, J. Felice 11; Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 56 – A. Garcia 18, R. Aradas Garces 15.)