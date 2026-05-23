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Sat 23rd May, 2026

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Sports

Europa face second defeat in Eurohockey Challenge I

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd May 2026

Europa were struck for five in the Women’s EuroHockey Challenge I tournament in Poland on Saturday, with HAHK Mladost putting six past them.

Mladost struck after five minutes of play through Korina Stokic, who scored her second in the 23rd minute.

Before the half-time break, Europa were 3-0 down and looking at their second defeat of the tournament, with the Croatian side proving strong on the field.

A penalty corner delivered a fourth goal for Mladost through Ana Vanic, with the Croatian side making it five just two minutes later. Europa went into the final interval with a five-goal deficit.

They held on through the final quarter, although they were unable to find the net.

Europa now sit at the foot of their pool table, yet to score in the tournament.

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