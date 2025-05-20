Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Sports

Bayside U12 girls clinch U12 league title

By Guest Contributor
20th May 2025

In a dazzling display of skill and teamwork Bayside dominated the court securing a commanding 78-33 win over 2nd placed Hercules Gators making it a 2-0 final series win.
From the tip off it was clear that Bayside where incredibly focused racing ahead with a 21-8 point lead, thanks to Isabellas Garcias impressive 8 points. Bayside continued their dominance in the second quarter with both Garcia and Rose Cocklan shinning brightly.
In the third quarter Gators valiantly fought with an impressive 13 points by Noah Arranza but Bayside maintained a healthy 57-31 lead.
The final quarter saw Bayside restore their dominance with a 21-2 scoring run with the match ending 78-33.
(Bayside 78 – A. Perez 26, I. Garcia 21, E. Doherty 12; Gators 33 - N Arranza 23, E Duarte 10)

